Home / World

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swiss watch brand sparks uproar on social media from Chinese users over ‘slanted eye’ pose

Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye ad amid backlash in China
Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swatch issued an apology over its “slanted eye” advertisement after widespread backlash from China.

According to BBC, the Swiss watchmaker apologises for the ad featuring Asian models pulling the corner of their eyes up and backward, resembling the “slanted eye” used to mock Asians.

The ad went viral online, sparking uproar among the Chinese social media users and calls for boycott.

Following the criticism, Swatch, in a statement, offered apologies to customers, saying they have “taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model. We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.”

"We treat this matter with the utmost importance and have immediately removed all related materials worldwide,” it added.

However, the apology was not enough to appease critics, as Weibo users said that the company is only “afraid” of its profits and vowed not to forgive the company.

A Weibo user wrote that Swatch makes money from “us and still dares to discriminate against Chinese people,” adding that they will be spineless if they do not boycott the watchmaker’s products.

As per Reuters, Swatch, which also manufactures watches like Omega, Longines, and Tissot, makes around 27% of its revenue from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

It is worth noting that in recent years Chinese consumers have started boycotting the brands and products which insult their culture or threaten national interest.

In 2021, Chinese citizens boycotted global fashion brands like H&M, Nike, and Adidas after they expressed concern about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

You Might Like:

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025

World's most culturally influential countries in 2025
Let's take a look at 10 top countries in the world that are considered culturally influential, based on various surveys

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders

Air Canada flights remain grounded after attendants defy back-to-work orders
Canadian Union of Public Employees invites Air Canada to ‘negotiate a fair deal’

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues

Gen Z workers take more days off for mental health than older colleagues
52% of workers felt their mental health negatively affected how well they did their job

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured

Small plane crashes on Sydney golf course, two injured
The plane took off from Camden Airport around 1 pm and was heading toward Wollongong

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts

Spain wildfires rage as extreme heat hampers firefighting efforts
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Putin-Trump Alaska summit photo draws Cold War comparisons

Putin-Trump Alaska summit photo draws Cold War comparisons
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Alaska to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Brooklyn shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 injured at Crown Heights lounge

Brooklyn shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 injured at Crown Heights lounge
Investigators found at least 36 used bullet casings at the crime scene

Air Canada resumes operations ater labour board ends nationwide strike

Air Canada resumes operations ater labour board ends nationwide strike
Air Canada flights restart after nationwide flight attendant strike halted by government

Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia, causing injuries and panic

Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia, causing injuries and panic
Dozens of people injured after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits central Sulawesi

Hurricane Erin weakens to category 3 after rapid intensification to category 5

Hurricane Erin weakens to category 3 after rapid intensification to category 5
First hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season produces winds of 160 mph (240 kph)

Melania Trump urges Putin to end war for children in 'peace letter'

Melania Trump urges Putin to end war for children in 'peace letter'
US President Trump hand-delivers First Lady’s peace letter to Russian President Putin at Alaska summit

Zelenskyy blames Russia for ‘complicating’ ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting

Zelenskyy blames Russia for ‘complicating’ ceasefire after Trump-Putin meeting
Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet Donald Trump in Washington after US-Russia ‘useful’ Alaska summit