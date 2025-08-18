Swatch issues public apology over ‘slanted eye' ad amid backlash in China

Swatch issued an apology over its “slanted eye” advertisement after widespread backlash from China.
According to BBC, the Swiss watchmaker apologises for the ad featuring Asian models pulling the corner of their eyes up and backward, resembling the “slanted eye” used to mock Asians.
The ad went viral online, sparking uproar among the Chinese social media users and calls for boycott.
Following the criticism, Swatch, in a statement, offered apologies to customers, saying they have “taken note of the recent concerns regarding the portrayal of a model. We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused.”
"We treat this matter with the utmost importance and have immediately removed all related materials worldwide,” it added.
However, the apology was not enough to appease critics, as Weibo users said that the company is only “afraid” of its profits and vowed not to forgive the company.
A Weibo user wrote that Swatch makes money from “us and still dares to discriminate against Chinese people,” adding that they will be spineless if they do not boycott the watchmaker’s products.
As per Reuters, Swatch, which also manufactures watches like Omega, Longines, and Tissot, makes around 27% of its revenue from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
It is worth noting that in recent years Chinese consumers have started boycotting the brands and products which insult their culture or threaten national interest.
In 2021, Chinese citizens boycotted global fashion brands like H&M, Nike, and Adidas after they expressed concern about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.