Rodger Federer to apologise to Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon practice snub

  • by Web Desk
  • September 18, 2024
Swiss tennis legend Rodger Federer makes a shocking revelation that he owes Carlos Alcaraz an apology.

According to Sportskeeda, two days ahead of the 7th edition of the tournament, Laver Cup founder Federer on Wednesday, September 18, recalled the time when he refused to the Wimbledon practice session with Alcaraz.

Back in 2019, the 20-time Grand Slam champion practiced with his former colleague and Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Federer recalled, "I barely know Carlos Alcaraz, so I’m really excited to see him play for the very first time. I only practiced once with him at Wimbledon when he was still a junior.”

He further added with a laugh, “The next day, my coach said, ‘Do you want to warm up with him again?’ and I said, ‘No, it’s okay, I’d rather warm up with his coach, who was my generation, Juan Carlos Ferrero.’ I can apologise to Carlos this week.”

Moreover, the 2024 Wimbledon winner is part of the European team for the Laver Cup along with Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, and Stefanos Tsitsipas under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg.

Federer also praised Team Europe and asserted that he thinks that the European team is ‘very strong this year’ and predicted that most of the singles and even doubles matches will go in favour of Bjorn Borg’s team.

