Max Verstappen sends strong message amid Red Bull challenges

Max Verstappen has issued a clear message in support of Red Bull despite ongoing season struggles.

According to Racing365, the Dutchman, who has been facing a lot of challenges in 2025, said that irrespective of all the struggles, there is a “lot to learn” in the ongoing season.

Verstappen is currently behind championship leader Oscar Piastri by 97 points.

However, Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has ruled out the possibility that he will secure a fifth straight F1 drivers' title, acknowledging that it is not his year.

The 27-year-old told F1.com, “We always want to be better, and actually that was the same when we were winning. Now we're not winning that much. We just try to focus on understanding the car a bit better, where we can find our time, because of course next year there are new regulations.”

“But I think there's still a lot to learn also this year. I had many years before that where I didn't have a winning car, so that's Formula 1, and you know that, so it's not a very hard thing to do (compartmentalise and deal with),” he added.

Furthermore, Verstappen, despite his best effort, currently ranks third behind the McLaren duo Piastri and Lando Norris.

