Dangerous pufferfish species raises safety concerns for swimmers

Researchers have expressed concern about the rising presence of invasive and toxic fish species in the Mediterranean which poses a danger to swimmers and local tourism.
The silver-cheeked toadfish, also known as the pufferfish has strong bite that can lead to serious injuries, such as partial finger amputations.
Additionally, its flesh and organs contain a powerful neurotoxin that can be fatal if consumed, as per ExpressUK.
A recent study conducted by the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Juraj Dobrila University of Pula and the Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries in Split reports the fourth confirmed sighting of the species in the Adriatic Sea.
The pufferfish was caught last May in Medulin Bay, a popular tourist spot at depth of nearly 20 meters.
The silver-cheeked toadfish, which measured 52 centimeters in length and weighed 1.3 kilograms is native to the Indo-Pacific region.
It is believed to have arrived in the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal and has been spreading rapidly acrpss the Mediterranean since it was first seen in 2003.
The report added, “Alarmingly, recent evidence from the southern and eastern Mediterranean shows that these bites can result in severe injuries, such as partial amputations of fingers. Although such cases are rare, they highlight the potential danger this species poses to humans.”
It further added, “These risks not only create safety concerns for swimmers but also threaten the image and appeal of tourist destinations, potentially leading to economic losses in local tourism and related industries.”
The researchers are concerned that the silver-cheeked toadfish could harm the fishing industry, disrupt marine ecosystems and cause a decline in biodiversity.
Considering this, they are urging for measures to control its spread.