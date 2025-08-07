Eddie Palmieri passes away at age of 88 after 'extended illness'

Eddie Palmieri, a renowned composer and pianist, has breathed his last at the age of 88 after fighting a prolonged illness.
On Wednesday, August 6, the pianist's daughter Gabriela confirmed her father’s death to the New York Times, saying he passed away at his home in New Jersey following “an extended illness.”
A glimpse into Eddie Palmieri's journey
The Grammy winner was born in New York’s Spanish Harlem in 1936. He started studying the piano in adolescence and started playing timables in his uncle’s orchestra.
Late in 1961, he formed La Perfecta, an iconic band that introduced trombones in place of trumpets, shifting the paradigm of the Latin music industry.
Over his shining career, Palmieri released 40 albums, won eight Grammy Awards, and achieved major accomplishments.
He was popular for perfectly blending funk, soul, salsa, and most importantly, in Harlem River Drive (1971).
His 2000 partnership with Masterpiece, Tito Puente, earned two Grammys.
Palmieri had performed with the Fania All-Stars and received several prestigious awards from the Smithsonian and Yale.
Despite losing fellow musicians, he continued performing even in his 80s, leaving a long-lasting impact on the Latin music industry.