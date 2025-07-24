Hulk Hogan, WWE legend and Hollywood star passes away at 71

Hulk Hogan, the famous WWE wrestler and actor has passed away at the age of 71.

As per multiple reports, he passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida with his family by his side.

TMZ reported emergency medical teams were called to his home early Thursday morning due to reports of a cardiac arrest.

Hulk whose real name is Terry Bollea is considered one of the most famous and influential figure in WWE's 50 year history.

He was famous for his flashy looks, large moustache and strong muscular body and also played a major role in turning professional wrestling into a popular form of entertainment for families.

Reacting to the news, WWE said in a post this evening, "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

Hulk was the main attraction at the first WrestleMania event in 1985 and played a major role in many WrestleMania shows after that.

He competed against some of the most famous wrestlers, including Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Rock and even WWE’s chairman, Vince McMahon.

Hulk later pursued a film career and appeared in films like Rocky III, Suburban Commando and Mr Nanny.

Beside this, in 2005, Hulk was recognized for his impact on wrestling by being added to the WWE Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his two children, Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan.

