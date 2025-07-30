Oscar-nominated film editor Don Zimmerman passes away at 81

Renowned film editor Don Zimmerman passed away at the age of 81.

The popular American picture editor, who carved out a successful career in the entertainment industry, died on July 24 in Studio City, as reported by Variety.

Zimmerman’s death was initially confirmed by the public relations and marketing agency, Perception PR, in a sombre tribute to the late artist on Instagram.

They began their post, "Rest in Peace Don Zimmerman. He will be greatly missed."

The American Cinema also shared the agency's post on their official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 30, expressing their sorrow over this significant loss to the entertainment industry.

According to the PR company, Zimmerman began his career by working in various sectors before entering the film industry, including roles at gas stations, in insurance, and other jobs during the Vietnam War. 

A close friend recommended him for his first position as an assistant in the show business.

In 1969, Zimmerman started as an apprentice editor in music and sound effects on projects such as The Godfather, Little Big Man, The Hawaiians, and more.

He received several awards for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including a nomination for Best Picture for his exceptional work on the film Coming Home.

For those unaware, Don Zimmerman is survived by his wife, Donna, and five children. 

