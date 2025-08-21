Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features

Home / Sci-Tech

Google expanded AI Mode is accessible to users in the UK, US, and India, with plans for its broader expansion soon

In a remarkable update, Google has expanded an artificial intelligence (AI) Mode, its experimental feature that enables users to ask complex questions directly within Search.

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, the Alphabet-owned Google announced the launch of agentic and personalized capabilities to the feature.

In terms of the new agentic features, users can now use AI Mode to browse restaurant reservations, and soon they will be able to find local service appointments as well as event tickets.

Availability

The recent update has introduced for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US through the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” experiment in Labs, Google’s experimental arm.

Currently, AI Mode is accessible to users in the UK, US, and India, with plans for its broader expansion in the near future.

Moreover, the US users in the AI Mode experiment would now see search results tailored to their individual preferences and interests.

With this significant update, users will be able to adjust their personalisation settings in their Google Account.

Furthermore, AI Mode now allows users to partner and share with others. The latest “Share” button allows users to send an AI Mode response to others, enabling them to enter into the chats, simplifying to partner with anyone, such as enjoying birthday parties.

