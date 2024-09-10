Health

Newborn screening may predict Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics reveals key to predicting Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

A new study published in JAMA Pediatrics reveals that routine newborn screening may hold the key to predicting Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

Researchers found 14 metabolic markers that significantly correlated with SIDS cases among over 2.2 million eligible infants.

The study, led by Scott Oltman of the University of California San Francisco, used data from the California Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development and the state Department of Public Health.

The researchers identified eight metabolic markers and known risk factors that, when combined, predicted SIDS with an accuracy of 0.75 in a training set and 0.70 in a test set.

The metabolic markers included one hormone, five amino acids, and eight acylcarnitines.

Elevated levels of free carnitine and C-14OH were linked to a higher risk of SIDS, while increased levels of C-3, C-5DC, and C-12:1 were associated with lower risk.

The study suggests that metabolic profiles at birth may have utility for individualized, targeted counseling aimed at identifying infants with an increased vulnerability to SIDS.

This study offers new hope for predicting and preventing SIDS, a leading cause of death in infants under one year old.

Health News

Supercharge your weight loss journey with THESE 5 superfoods
Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Your biological age is linked to your grandparents’ education, study
Red onion's surprising benefits for obese individuals with high blood pressure
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Medical clowns reduce hospital stays for children, study
Are you skipping essential nutrients in your diet? Find out
Sweating? Explore ‘hidden’ health secrets your body might be exposing
Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits
Exposure to bright light at night increases type 2 diabetes risk, study
Study finds simple remedy to cut child's cold duration by 2 days
The ultimate guide to flawless skin: 5 essential daily habits