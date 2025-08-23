UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin

UK is bracing for soaring temperatures and stormy weather as Hurricane Erin approaches.
Recent reports revealed that UK might experience warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 30C just in time for bank holiday Monday.
However, starting from Tuesday, the weather is expected to become more unstable as the remnants of Hurricane Erin are forecasted to bring wind and rain across much of the country during the following week.
The Met Office reported last week that, although summer is not yet finished, it is already likely to be one of the hottest summers ever recorded in the UK.
Meanwhile, large number of people are expected to attend major events in the UK over the weekend, including London’s Notting Hill Carnival, the Reading and Leeds Festival and Creamfields in Cheshire.
During the weekend, the weather in the UK is expected to be mostly dry and cloudy with temperatures reaching up to 24C on Sunday.
The highest temperatures over the period will occur in England and Wales, while Scotland will also experience warm weather with temperatures reaching the low 20s.
Meanwhile, passengers are being warned not to travel on any CrossCountry train routes due to strike which is excepted to continue on Monday, except for services running from Birmingham to Penzance, Paignton, Bournemouth and Guildford.