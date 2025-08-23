Home / World

UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin

UK might experience warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 30C

UK is bracing for soaring temperatures and stormy weather as Hurricane Erin approaches.

Recent reports revealed that UK might experience warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 30C just in time for bank holiday Monday.

However, starting from Tuesday, the weather is expected to become more unstable as the remnants of Hurricane Erin are forecasted to bring wind and rain across much of the country during the following week.

The Met Office reported last week that, although summer is not yet finished, it is already likely to be one of the hottest summers ever recorded in the UK.

Meanwhile, large number of people are expected to attend major events in the UK over the weekend, including London’s Notting Hill Carnival, the Reading and Leeds Festival and Creamfields in Cheshire.

During the weekend, the weather in the UK is expected to be mostly dry and cloudy with temperatures reaching up to 24C on Sunday.

The highest temperatures over the period will occur in England and Wales, while Scotland will also experience warm weather with temperatures reaching the low 20s.

Meanwhile, passengers are being warned not to travel on any CrossCountry train routes due to strike which is excepted to continue on Monday, except for services running from Birmingham to Penzance, Paignton, Bournemouth and Guildford.

Charles Dickens' sketches were made by an amateur artist named Nathaniel Powell, who lived next door to Dickens' home.

Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Donald Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers acknowledged the community's concern about the incident

Britain's biggest high street coffee chain Costa has over 2,000 stores across the country

US President Donald Trump reveals $10 billion partnership deal with semiconductor giant intel

Harris celebrates 11th anniversary with husband Doug Emhoff ahead of her memoir ‘107 Days’ release

Menendez Brothers’ parole bid rejected in parents' 1989 Los Angeles murder

Department of Justice releases Jeffrey Epstein's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview

The bus was carrying tourists from China, India, and the Philippines and was returning from the Niagara Falls

Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24

Dinosaur with a distinctive sail on its back and tail has recently been named Istiorachis macaruthurae