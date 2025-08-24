Home / World

UK government announces fast-track asylum appeals amid hotel protests

UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper vows to fix ‘unacceptable’ delay with ‘swift, fair’ asylum appeals

UK government announces fast-track asylum appeals amid hotel protests
UK government announces fast-track asylum appeals amid hotel protests

UK government has announced plans for a new and fast-tracked asylum appeal process amid ongoing widespread hotel protests.

According to Independent, UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper called the delays in the appeals process “completely unacceptable” and promised to speed up the process.

This came after protests broke out in the country for using hotels to accommodate migrants, as there are about 51,000 asylum appeals that are pending and would take over a year on average for a decision.

Court delays in appeals are now considered the main cause of pressure in the asylum accommodation system, especially since steps were taken to speed up initial asylum decisions.

The new independent panel with trained experts will only focus on asylum appeals and reduce the backlog.

Cooper said, “We inherited an asylum system in complete chaos with a soaring backlog of asylum cases and a broken appeals system with thousands of people in the system for years on end.

“That is why we are taking practical steps to fix the foundations and restore control and order to the system. We are determined to substantially reduce the number of people in the asylum system as part of our plan to end asylum hotels,” she added.

The Home Secretary also claimed that since the election they have reduced the backlog of people waiting for initial decisions by 24% and increased failed asylum returns by 30%.

Meanwhile, the official figures released this month show a record 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year till June 2025, which is the highest number since 2001.

It is worth noting that ministers want appeals decided quickly, within 24 weeks, so the people who did not have the right to be in the UK could be removed faster.

You Might Like:

UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin

UK weather: Country braces for soaring temperatures ahead of Hurricane Erin
UK might experience warmer weather with temperatures reaching around 30C

Rare Charles Dickens sketches of private performances go on display

Rare Charles Dickens sketches of private performances go on display
Charles Dickens' sketches were made by an amateur artist named Nathaniel Powell, who lived next door to Dickens' home.

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal worsen as air pollution hits dangerous levels

Wildfires in Spain, Portugal worsen as air pollution hits dangerous levels
Southern Europe is facing one of its worst wildfire seasons in 20 years and Spain is one of the countries most affected

Barron Trump’s hidden skill revealed by Donald Trump during major announcement

Barron Trump’s hidden skill revealed by Donald Trump during major announcement
Donald Trump often spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path

Suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill leaves five injured

Suspected arson attack at Indian Aroma restaurant in Gants Hill leaves five injured
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers acknowledged the community's concern about the incident

Coca-Cola to sell UK's largest high street coffee chain Costa after six-year

Coca-Cola to sell UK's largest high street coffee chain Costa after six-year
Britain's biggest high street coffee chain Costa has over 2,000 stores across the country

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel

White House announces US acquisition of 10% stake in chipmaker Intel
US President Donald Trump reveals $10 billion partnership deal with semiconductor giant intel

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary

Kamala Harris pens heartfelt note for ‘best partner Dougie’ on 11 anniversary
Harris celebrates 11th anniversary with husband Doug Emhoff ahead of her memoir ‘107 Days’ release

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years

Lyle Menendez joins brother Erik in parole denial after 35 years
Menendez Brothers’ parole bid rejected in parents' 1989 Los Angeles murder

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes

Ghislaine Maxwell set record straight on Epstein ‘client list’ in DOJ tapes
Department of Justice releases Jeffrey Epstein's convicted associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway

Five dead, over 40 injured after tour bus crashed on New York highway
The bus was carrying tourists from China, India, and the Philippines and was returning from the Niagara Falls

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama advise daughters to 'date a lot'
Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot in October 1992 and parent two daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24