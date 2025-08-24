Home / World

North Korea tests new anti-air missiles under Kim Jong Un's supervision

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of two types of new antiair missiles.

According to CBS News, the state media said Sunday, August 24, reported that North Korea displayed its expanding military capabilities as the South Korean and US militaries carry out joint drills.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the test Saturday proved the missiles effective in countering aerial threats such as drones and cruise missiles, and that Kim assigned unspecified "important" tasks to defense scientists ahead of a major political conference expected early next year.

The report did not specify the missiles that were tested or where the event took place. It did not mention any remarks by Kim directed at Washington or Seoul.

The test coincided with new South Korean President Lee Jae Myung 's trip to Tokyo for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, where they vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and their trilateral partnership with the United States to address common challenges, including North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Lee was to depart for Washington on Sunday for a summit with President Trump.

Kim's government has repeatedly dismissed calls by Seoul and Washington to restart long-stalled negotiations aimed at winding down his nuclear weapons and missiles programs, as he continues to prioritize Russia as part of a foreign policy aimed at expanding ties with nations confronting the United States.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kim has sent thousands of troops and large shipments of weapons, including artillery and ballistic missiles, to help fuel President Vladimir Putin's warfighting.

