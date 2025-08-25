Eala ‘over the moon’ after becoming first Filipino to win Grand Slam match

Alex Eala has created history as she became the first-ever Filipino woman to win a Grand Slam match.
According to Tennis365, Eala on Sunday, August 24, claimed a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11) victory over Clara Tauson at the US Open to become the only female Filipino player to win a main draw match of a Grand Slam tournament.
Screams of delight erupted after the 20-year-old sealed a historic win as she celebrated an emotional landmark achievement for her country.
After advancing to the next round, Eala said, “To be Filipino is something I take so much pride in. And you know, I don’t have a home tournament, so to be able to have this community here at the US Open, I’m so grateful that they made me feel like I’m home.”
“I’m always in the mood for more history. This match is one for the books, for me,” she added.
The Filipino has been showing her skills since the beginning of the 2025 season. She broke through on the WTA Tour by defeating former world No. 1 Iga Swiatek before the Miami Open in March.
Later, she almost claimed her first tour-level title after she made it to the final of the grass court tournament in Eastbourne in June.
Eala will now play the US Open second-round match on Tuesday, August 26.