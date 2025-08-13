Home / Sports

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is currently leading the Formula One drivers’ title by nine points

Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1
Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri has talked about the dangers of overthinking about mistakes in Formula One.

According to Racing News 365, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri warns of the mental challenge of falling into a “rabbit hole” as he reveals how he handles pressure after any setback.

The 24-year-old has so far performed exceptionally in the ongoing season and is leading the F1 drivers’ title by nine points ahead of his teammate Lando Norris.

Talking about his consistent performance this year, the Australian told Sky F1, “This year has been a completely different story. To have the car that we've had from the beginning, and I feel like I've taken a good step forward as well. So putting the two together, it's been a fun year."

Unless any dramatic turn of events unfolds, either Piastri or Norris is likely to win their first ever F1 world championship title by the end of the year.

When asked if he overthinks about the setbacks he faces during the race, like the Silverstone penalty, the eight-time Formula One Grand Prix winner explained, “For me, I always find it reasonably easy to move on from that. And you know, you can, if you start going down that rabbit hole, you can start thinking about all kinds of things.”

“And it's not like I'm the only one that's lost points one way or another. I think in the grand scheme of things, that always, that kind of thing always nets itself out reasonably well. So yeah, I never think about it too much," he added.

Piastri, who is currently in his third F1 season, has so far won six Grand Prix races in the 2025 season and has started outside the top three only once.

You Might Like:

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard

Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson express gratitude on US Open wildcard
Tennis icons Tristan Schoolkate, Talia Gibson have been awarded main-draw wildcards into the 2025 US Open

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury
The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz overtakes Hamad Medjedovic at Cincinnati Open
The Spanish tennis player has marked his 50th win of the year as he reaches the fourth round of the Cincinnati Open

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks
Cootehas personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community over his actions

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline
Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself
Patrick Mahomes receives praise from NFL legend Tom Brady for his ‘winning attitude’

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open
The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes