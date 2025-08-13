Oscar Piastri warns of mental challenge of handling mistakes in F1

Oscar Piastri has talked about the dangers of overthinking about mistakes in Formula One.
According to Racing News 365, McLaren driver Oscar Piastri warns of the mental challenge of falling into a “rabbit hole” as he reveals how he handles pressure after any setback.
The 24-year-old has so far performed exceptionally in the ongoing season and is leading the F1 drivers’ title by nine points ahead of his teammate Lando Norris.
Talking about his consistent performance this year, the Australian told Sky F1, “This year has been a completely different story. To have the car that we've had from the beginning, and I feel like I've taken a good step forward as well. So putting the two together, it's been a fun year."
Unless any dramatic turn of events unfolds, either Piastri or Norris is likely to win their first ever F1 world championship title by the end of the year.
When asked if he overthinks about the setbacks he faces during the race, like the Silverstone penalty, the eight-time Formula One Grand Prix winner explained, “For me, I always find it reasonably easy to move on from that. And you know, you can, if you start going down that rabbit hole, you can start thinking about all kinds of things.”
“And it's not like I'm the only one that's lost points one way or another. I think in the grand scheme of things, that always, that kind of thing always nets itself out reasonably well. So yeah, I never think about it too much," he added.
Piastri, who is currently in his third F1 season, has so far won six Grand Prix races in the 2025 season and has started outside the top three only once.