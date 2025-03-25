Putin gifts Trump 'mysterious' portrait as Colorado painting sparks controversy

World

Donald Trump's envoy confirmed receiving a new portrait from Moscow

  by Web Desk
  March 25, 2025
Russian president Vladimir Putin gave US President Donald Trump a new portrait as a personal gift.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov confirmed the gift which came as US and Russian officials were meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

However, the portrait has not been revealed to the public and Peskov stated that only Putin can share further details.

As per BBC, Steve Witkoff, Trump's envoy confirmed receiving a new portrait from Moscow and was tasked with transporting it to Washington.

He described it as a beautiful painting by a well-known Russian artist but did not provide further details.

Steve also mentioned that Trump was emotionally moved by the gift.

At the same time, Trump publicly criticized an old portrait of himself that was displayed in the Colorado State Capitol, calling it terrible.

Trump has not yet commented on the portrait sent by Putin, however he made it clear what kind of portraits he likes and dislikes when criticizing the Colorado painting of himself.

He claimed that the 2019 portrait in the Colorado State Capitol was deliberately distorted in an extreme way.

In contrast, he noted that the same artist, Sarah Boardman painted a portrait of Barack Obama that looked "wonderful."

After backlash over the portrait, a bipartisan committee ordered its removal on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for Colorado’s House Democrats stated that the painting would be stored in a secure location until further notice.

In January, he revealed an official portrait which received mixed reactions with some thought it looked serious, while others found it intimidating.

