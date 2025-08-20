Home / Sports

Lando Norris reveals ‘only emotional moment’ of Formula One

Lando Norris ranks second in the 2025 driver's championship standings behind teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has revealed that his stunning pole position in Monaco earlier this year stands as the “only emotional moment” of his Formula 1 career to date – even surpassing the thrill of his long-awaited maiden Grand Prix victory in Miami last season.

The McLaren star, currently locked in a razor-thin title fight with teammate Oscar Piastri, opened up about the psychological side of racing and how proving himself in one of F1’s most demanding settings delivered the biggest rush of his career.

Since bursting onto the F1 grid in 2019, Norris has experienced his share of heartbreaks and breakthroughs. But speaking on the Quadcast YouTube channel, the Brit admitted that even his long-awaited first win in Miami didn’t break through his usual emotional shield.

He said, “The majority of things are mental. That’s almost the toughest side of everything. So for me, the happiest [moment] comes from when I prove something to myself. That’s how I’ve always been driven and how I’ve succeeded.”

Norris acknowledged that his qualifying performances this year haven’t matched the consistency of previous seasons, with self-doubt occasionally creeping in as McLaren sharpened into a race-winning force.

