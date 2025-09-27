Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced to to the third round at the China Open on Saturday, September 27.
The 24-year-old defeated Chinese tennis player Yuan Yue with a score of 6-0, 6-3.
Swiatek dominated the first set, winning all six games and breaking her opponent serve three times.
In the second set, the 25-year-old Chinese player started stronger and even took an early 1-0 lead but Swiatek quickly responded by winning three consecutive games to lead 3-1.
Afterwards, Swiatek played exceptionally well and eventually won the match.
With this victory, Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years.
The player recently won the Korean Open in Seoul and has six Grand Slam singles titles, including French Opens and one US Open.
The six-time Grand Slam champion is now aiming to win another title in Beijing.
Swiatek will now face Camila Osorio from Colombia who defeated the 28th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya.
In earlier matches Saturday in Beijing, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat another Chinese player Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro defeated Elena-Gabriel Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0).
A men's ATP 500 tennis tournament is happening at the same time with Jannik Sinner among those scheduled to play matches later Saturday.