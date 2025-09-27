Home / Sports

Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory
Iga Swiatek advances to third round at China Open with dominant victory

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek advanced to to the third round at the China Open on Saturday, September 27.

The 24-year-old defeated Chinese tennis player Yuan Yue with a score of 6-0, 6-3.

Swiatek dominated the first set, winning all six games and breaking her opponent serve three times.

In the second set, the 25-year-old Chinese player started stronger and even took an early 1-0 lead but Swiatek quickly responded by winning three consecutive games to lead 3-1.

Afterwards, Swiatek played exceptionally well and eventually won the match.

With this victory, Swiatek has become the first player to win 25 or more matches at WTA-1000 tournaments for three consecutive years.

The player recently won the Korean Open in Seoul and has six Grand Slam singles titles, including French Opens and one US Open.

The six-time Grand Slam champion is now aiming to win another title in Beijing.

Swiatek will now face Camila Osorio from Colombia who defeated the 28th-seeded Anna Kalinskaya.

In earlier matches Saturday in Beijing, fourth-seeded Mirra Andreeva beat another Chinese player Zhu Lin 6-2, 6-2 and American Emma Navarro defeated Elena-Gabriel Ruse 6-3, 7-6 (0).

A men's ATP 500 tennis tournament is happening at the same time with Jannik Sinner among those scheduled to play matches later Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema played together in Spain for almost ten years

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone

Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone
Harry Kane has won several awards including being the top scorer in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Travis Kelce opens up about heated exchange with Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Travis Kelce and coach Reid reportedly clashed during a heated sideline argument just before halftime against the New York Giants

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury

Lamine Yamal hints at Barcelona comeback after recovering from groin injury
Yamal recently missed serval major matches for Barcelona due to a groin injury

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey

Ghana suspends all boxing events after death of boxer Ernest Akushey
Ernest Akushey AKA Bahubali passed away 11 days after competing against Jacob Dickson in Accra

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Rasmus Hojlund’s list of best players in football world
Hojlund named Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres as the top players after Ronaldo

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed

Nintendo America’s president Doug Bowser steps down, Devon Pritchard to succeed
Devon Pritchard is set to make history as Nintendo's first female president in America and will assume the platform’s board of directors

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success

Sergio Busquets bids farewell to football after two decades of success
Busquets had highly decorated career at Barcelona where he won 32 major trophies

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision

Lewis Hamilton issues emotional message after making key Ferrari decision
The British driver was replaced by reserve driver Zhou Guanyu for the 2026 Pirelli tyre test

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows

FIFA World Cup 'will move' from 'unsafe' cities, Trump vows
The 2026 World Cup is set to take place in the summer of next year in the US and co-hosted by Canada and Mexico

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz

Sinner breaks silence on losing world No 1 ranking to Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz took back the world No.1 ranking after winning the 2025 US Open against Jannik Sinner

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle

Lewis Hamilton skips Ferrari tire testing amid heartbreaking personal struggle
The British F1 driver made an emotional plea on social media ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix