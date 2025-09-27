Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema’s bromance steals spotlight in Saudi clash: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were reunited in Saudi Arabia on Friday night, September 26, during a match between their current teams, Al Nassr and Al Ittihad.
The two legendary players who played together in Spain for almost ten years shared a light-hearted exchange on the field that delighted their fans.
Both the players shared a friendly greeting with smiles and a brief chat before the game.
Ronaldo and Benzema were part of one of football's most famous attacking partnership while playing for Real Madrid.
Al-Nassr played the match confidently and won 2-0 with the Portuguese star scoring to help keep their perfect start to the season.
The team displayed strong teamwork by dominating the midfield and creating scoring opportunities.
This victory allows Al-Nassr to remain in first place in the Saudi Pro League.
Benzema previously hailed Ronaldo as one of the greatest football players ever.
“This is not my game against Ronaldo. He is considered a legend in the football world. He has made a huge contribution to the development of the sport and continues to do so," the player said.
Ronaldo has scored three goals so far this season while Benzema has scored fourth.