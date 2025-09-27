Harry Kane breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record with remarkable milestone

Harry Kane made history by becoming the fastest player to score 100 goals for single club in Europe's top five leagues.
By achieving this milestone in just 104 games for Bayern Munich, he surpassed several major players including Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 100 goals for Real Madrid in 105 games and Erling Haaland who achieved the same record for Manchester City in 105 games.
Munich coach Vincen Kompany praised Kane, "Harry's determination and clinical finishing set him apart. Reaching 100 goals this quickly is a testament to his incredible talent and work ethic."
Kane reached his 100th goal for Munich during their 4-0 win over Werder Bremen.
The 32-year-old has been performing exceptionally well, scoring 15 goals in just eight games this season from Munich.
When Kane joined Munich from Tottenham in 2023, many doubted his ability to perform but he has proven them wrong.
So far, he has won several awards including being the top scorer in the Bundesliga in consecutive seasons and the Champions League top scorer.
Munich has won all five of their Bundesliga games this season, putting them five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who have one game left to play.