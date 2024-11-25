Health

Health experts stress importance of MMR vaccination amid measles rise

This highly contagious virus can cause severe health complications and even death

  • by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
The surge in measles cases has triggered a fresh appeal for higher uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

As per BBC, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed 15 new cases of the airborne disease in Bristol and Gloucestershire in the past two weeks.

The highly contagious virus can cause severe health complications and even death.

Recent figures from the UKHSA data show that 46 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported so far in the South West this year.

To prevent further outbreaks, UKHSA South West is advising people to ensure they are up to date with their MMR vaccinations to ensure the best protection against the infection.

Dr Alasdair Wood, consultant in health protection for UKHSA South West said in a statement, “The MMR vaccine is safe and by far the most effective way to protect yourself and those around you."

He added, “Those at the highest risk of severe infection include pregnant women, children under one year old, and immunocompromised individuals.”

"We all have a responsibility to help protect these groups by getting vaccinated and reducing the spread of the infection,” Wood suggested.

He further stated that it is “never too late” to get vaccinated and advised those uncertain about having received both doses to consult their GP.

Common symptoms for measles include a red-brown blotchy rash, cold-like symptoms, sore red eyes and a high temperature.

