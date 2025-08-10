Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody

A tragic incident unfolded near a church graveyard in Reading, Berkshire where three men were stabbed.
The attack happened around 3:25 am on St Mary's Butts street in the town center and a 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Three men of different ages, including a teenager, a man in his twenties and another man in his thirties were seriously injured.
As per MailUK, they were then taken to the hospital and while the teenager has been discharged, the other two are still receiving treatment.
Photos show a large police barrier blocking St Mary's Butts, a busy street near the Oracle shopping center and popular bars.
Detective Inspector Sally Russell said in a statement, noting, "We know this attempted murder will cause concern but we are investigating it as a high priority, with one suspect currently in police custody."
"There is a large scene-watch in place in St Mary's Butts so people will see an increased police presence in the area while officers and staff carry out enquiries," the statement added.
The officials further confirmed that they will clear the secured area as soon as possible and also apologised for any disruption it may have caused.
Lastly, the police are asking anyone who saw what happened or has information to come forward.