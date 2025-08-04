Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi world top 10 richest footballer

Football, often referred to as the world’s most beloved sport, has not only made legends on the pitch but also created millionaires off it.
According to SportsD, as the global popularity of the game continues to rise, so do the earnings of its top athletes. Top footabller in the world earn million on dollars every year through massive contracts, brand endorsements, and business ventures.
Here is the list of top 10 highest earning footballers in the world.
Faiq Bolkiah
Brunei Royal Family member and professional footballer Faiq Bolkiah is the richest footballer in the world.
The forward plays for Ratchaburi in Thai League 1 and has an estimated net worth of $20 billion, mostly inherited from his family fortune.
The 26-year-old Brunei national team captain receives a monthly salary of 100,000 baht, which is roughly equivalent to $2,900. He also receives money from brands and endorsement deals, but overall, Bolkiah’s net worth is dominated by his royal family’s affluent wealth.
Cristiano Ronaldo
The second richest footballer in the world is Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has an estimated $1 billion to $1.2 billion net worth, following his massive contract extension with Al Nassr recently.
The best football player in the world in 2024 has crossed 900 million followers all around the world and was ranked 1 in the Forbes list of highest-paid footballers in the world.
His recent contract extension with Al Nassr is the highest average salary in sports history, with almost $700 million for 2 years.
Lionel Messi
Next on the list is Ronaldo’s rival, Lionel Messi, with an estimated $850 million net worth.
The FIFA World Cup winner is one of the players who has crossed the $1.3 billion earnings mark in his career, including $900 million in career earnings and $400 million from his brands and endorsement deals.
Messi is one of the richest footballers in the world and is currently playing for Inter Miami with annual earnings of $60 million, including $12 million in base salary per year.
David Beckham
David Beckham’s estimated net worth is $450 million, thanks to a diversified income portfolio.
Despite taking retirement from professional football, his earnings continue through endorsements (Adidas, H&M, Haig Club), business ventures, and especially his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF, an MLS franchise.
Neymar Jr.
Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, aka Neymar, is one of the most renowned Brazilian footballers and prolific scorers in the world.
The Brazilian forward has an estimated $250 million net worth, which he earned from his club earnings and various brands/endorsement deals.
Neymar became one of the highest-paid athletes after accepting the offer of a £138 million a year salary at Al Hilal. Other than his football income, Neymar has also endorsed many big brands, including Puma, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Claro, and Unilever, contributing significantly to his annual income.
Top 10 richest footballers in the world:
1. Faiq Bolkiah - $20 billion
2. Cristiano Ronaldo - $1 billion
3. Lionel Messi - $850 million
4. David Beckham - $450 million
5. Neymar Jr. - $250 million
6. Dave Whelan - $230 million
7. Wayne Rooney - $216 million
8. Karim Benzema - $200 million
9. Zlatan Ibrahimović - $190 million
10. Kylian Mbappé - $180 million