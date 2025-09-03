Daniel Andrews sparks outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un, Putin in China 

Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has sparked outrage for posing with Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin at China military parade.
According to The Guardian, Andrews has been criticised by the opposition for posing alongside North Korean dictator and the Russian president, at a military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.
The former Victorian Labor premier stood several rows behind the North Korean semi-recluse (who is facing complaints of alleged crimes against humanity) during the photo opportunity for leaders from the so-called “axis of upheaval”.
In the photo, distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Putin stands to Chinese president Xi Jinping’s right, with Kim to Xi’s left, and Xi’s wife, Peng Liyuan, in between. The leaders of Iran, Indonesia and a number of other countries are also in the group photo.
The group has assembled to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the second world war.
The former NSW Labor premier and federal foreign affairs minister Bob Carr is also in Beijing, but chose not to go to the “Soviet-style” military parade, according to Nine newspapers.
He has other events later in the day, and is addressing two thinktanks.
China is using the occasion to show off its military might, reportedly including drone displays, laser weapons, stealth fighters, advanced precision warfare equipment, helicopters and armoured vehicles.