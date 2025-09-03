Cory Booker gets engaged to ‘greatest blessing’ of his life Alexis Lewis

Cory Booker is gearing up to take the oath of marriage with girlfriend Alexis Lewis.
The New Jersey Senator announced that he and Alexis Lewis are engaged after a year and a half of dating, gushing about his new fiancée as he shared several photos of his tropical proposal.
“Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life,” he wrote in a post on Instagram September 2. “She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love.”
In the photos, Booker, 56, wore a navy blue shirt and beige pants as he got down on one knee for Lewis, who opted for a black top and polka-dot skirt.
The couple both wore leis for the romantic occasion, with the groom-to-be donning a long green garland while his bride was adorned in a wreath bearing pink and orange flowers.
The politician—who previously dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022—has generally kept his romantic life private, he recently divulged the major step he took in his relationship.