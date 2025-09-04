Adobe plans to launch its video editing app Premiere to iPhones

Adobe is currently gearing up to launch its video editing software, Premiere, to the iPhone.
The app is now listed on the App Store with a pre-order link and an expected launch date of September 30.
The platform stated that Premier on iPhone will allow users edit videos and share them without any watermarks and includes key desktop features, including fine-tuning frames, automatic captions with stylised subtitles.
Moreover, it supports 4K HDR, along with video, audio, and text layers.
Additionally, Adobe is incorporating a range of top-notch AI-centric tools via its Firefly models, enabling users to create audio, images, and video using text prompts.
The app will include access to Adobe Stock resources such as graphics, sound effects, and music from Lightroom.
It is pertinent to mention that Adobe recently expanded its mobile series with Photoshop for iOS and the Firefly app on both major platforms.
Earlier this year, Meta also released a similar Edits app, while Captions, backed by a16z, adopted a freemium model.
Availability
The upcoming app will be free to install, but AI credits and cloud storage will require subscription.
Notably, the company confirmed that an Android variant is currently under development; however, the launch date has yet to be announced.