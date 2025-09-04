Apple’s Siri to be powered by Google Gemini AI in 2026: Report

Home / Sci-Tech

Apple’s Siri overhaul may reportedly include an artificial intelligence (AI)-centric web search tool, powered by cutting-edge technology from Google’s Gemini.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has been criticised for trial in the AI race, delaying its highly-anticipated Siri update until 2026.

The company has been scrambling to find whether its own AI models alone will work well enough to make its upgraded Siri competitive with the AI answer engine accessible today from the leading tech firms, including Perplexity, Google, and OpenAI, as reported by Bloomberg.

Apple is expected to turn to the Alphabet-owned Google to find a solution for its problems.

Several reports suggested that Apple and Google have formally agreed that it will see the company experiment with a Google AI model in Siri.

If the plan succeeds, the technology is likely to be integarted in other areas of iPhone software, such as the Safari browser and more, which are currently accessible on the Home Screen.

Previously, Spotlight looked to be ramping up to become a competitor of types to Google, as it allowed iPhone users to bypass web searches to receive basic answers about popular topics, such as information about musicians, actors, TV shows, and more.

The report suggested that the upgraded search experience’s interface will use a combination of photos, texts, videos, and an AI-powered summarisation feature.

Additionally, the upcoming major update will reportedly be able to click into user’s personal data and allow them to navigate their devices through voice.

