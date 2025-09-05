Daily pill Baxdrostat found effective for hypertensive patients 

Home / Health

Nearly half of hypertension patients do not have controlled blood pressure, potentially due to stricter targets

A recent study revealed that an experimental pill, Baxdrostat, may assist individuals with stubborn high blood pressure that does not respond to other treatments.

According to a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, an experimental drug, Baxdrostat, significantly reduced treatment-resistant high blood pressure in a recent clinical trial.

Patients who consume baxdrostat once daily saw a sharp decline in their systolic blood pressure by 9–10 mmHg.

Nearly 40% of patients consuming the drug successfully accomplished healthy blood pressure levels in contrast to less than 20% consuming a placebo.

Baxdrostat works by inhibiting aldosterone, a hormone that regulates water and salt balance.

Excessive levels of aldosterone retains salt and water from the body, driving blood pressure up.

Senior researcher Dr. Bryan Williams of University College London stated, “This level of reduction is linked to a much lower risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and kidney disease.”

Researchers further mentioned that nearly half of hypertension patients do not have controlled blood pressure, potentially due to stricter targets.

The study involved 800 participants with systolic reading ranging between 140-170, despite consuming two or more hypertensive drugs.

Based on these findings, AstraZeneca, a pharma company, seeks FDA approval. The company stated baxdrostat is able to manage the toughest challenges in cardiovascular care: hypertension that remains uncontrolled despite several treatments. 

