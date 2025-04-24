Treating hypertension reduces dementia risk, study reveals

Hypertensive patients are at a higher risk of developing dementia

A recent study discovered that controlling hypertension may significantly decrease dementia risks.

Hypertensive patients are at a higher risk of developing the memory-robbing condition.

However, with an improved lifestyle, healthy diet and exercise, all the individuals suffering from increased blood pressure may reduce dementia risks.

Researchers said that there is less information regarding the impact of antihypertensive drugs on cognitive health.

The researchers conducted a study in China on almost 34,000 patients with uncontrolled elevated blood pressure and divided them into two groups.

The intervention group received hypertension medicines and was trained on home monitoring and lifestyle-related modifications such as weight loss and reduced salt consumption.

However, another group was coached in blood pressure management and had it measured in an appropriate healthcare setting.

For up to 48 months, the intervention group accomplished improved blood pressure control with a decrease in their systolic and diastolic pressure.

These reductions were linked with a 15% decreased risk of all-cause dementia and a 16% reduced risk of cognitive decline.

The study found that these findings indicate that proven interventions for minimising blood pressure could significantly decrease dementia worldwide.

It’s projected that up to 153 million individuals across the globe will have dementia by 2050.

