Jonas Brothers' new Christmas movie trailer shows star-studded cast

Jonas Brothers released the first teaser trailer for A Very Jonas Christmas film.
In the viral trailer, which was released on Friday, September 5, Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas can be seen facing a number of challenges to reach London from New York in order to spend Christmas with their families.
Randall Park, who stars as a fictional band manager, asked the boy band, "Are you boys sure you're OK with getting to the plane tomorrow without me? I can stay another night just to make sure you get home okay."
Nick responded, "It's one night, Brad, we'll be fine.”
In the next scene, their car breaks down in the snowy woods as they try to board a private jet.
Joe screams, "I'm sorry we never got to hear you sing, Kevin! I'm sure your voice is pretty okay,” to which Kevin replied, "Thank you!"
The Jonas brothers trio continued to face more challanges in their journey.
As per Entertainment Weekly, Nick Kevin and Joe are set to star alongside Laverne Cox, Randall Park, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and a "few special cameos from the Jonas family" in the movie.
To note, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie set to premiere on November 14 on Disney+.