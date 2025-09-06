iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max designs leaked: Here's what to expect

Apple is all set to release its most-awaited iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, 2025, at the "Awe dropping" event.
The iPhone 17 series will include four variants, but only the Pro models seem to be gaining attraction due to a major design overhaul.
Several leaks are swirling regarding the forthcoming launch, a recent leak by a credible analyst, has stirred across the social media, indicating a significant redesign on the iPhone 17 Pro models.
iPhone 17 Pro design (expecetd)
The report hinted towards a redesigned back panel on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with a distinctive cutout in the lower two-thirds of the device.
Moreover, this area is likely to be reserved for wireless charging, to support the advanced technologies such as MagSafe and Qi.
Several rumours regarding the design shift have been surfacing online since 2024.
However, unconfirmed details have led to mixed renders from different sources.
Other reports also suggested that the back of the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to integrate a rounded rectangular glass section within the aluminium frame.
This glass is essential for wireless charging, as metal surfaces can interfere with the feature.
However, it still remains under wraps whether the Cupertino-based tech giant will create a finish with the aluminium and glass or go for a dual tone design highlighting the MagSafe area.