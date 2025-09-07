Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Max Verstappen's Italian GP pole position

Lewis Hamilton was far from "surprised" to see Max Verstappen romp to pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at the expense of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
The Dutchman pulled off a shock at Monza to beat the McLarens in the grid-setting session, setting the quickest lap in F1 history in the process, a record he claimed from Hamilton.
It left Norris and Piastri second and third-fastest in qualifying, respectively. Although the MCL39 has not looked its usual dominant self this weekend, it was still a turn-up for the books.
However, the seven-time F1 drivers' champion was quick to highlight after qualifying how imperious the Red Bull driver is over a single lap.
When asked by RacingNews365 if he was surprised to see Verstappen beat the papaya pair, Hamilton pointed to the machinery the 27-year-old has long had to work with.
"I wouldn't say that I'm surprised," the 105-time grand prix winner replied to the media present. He's had the world championship-winning car for God knows how long, so you know how good he is on a single lap.”
Elaborating on the strengths of the RB21, which had greatly contrasting fortunes to its predecessor at the Temple of Speed, the 40-year-old underlined how strong the Red Bull's straight-line performance is.