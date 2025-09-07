Total lunar eclipse or 'Blood Moon’ to occur tonight: Check global timings

Skyobservers will witness a spectacular cosmic event, total lunar eclipse, or “Blood Moon” coinciding with September’s full corn moon tonight, September 7, 2025.
Earth’s shadow will transform the full moon into a deep red “Blood Moon.”
Why will the moon turn red tonight?
Blood Moon occurs due to the only sunlight reaching it is “reflected and scattered through the Earth’s atmosphere”, according to Ryan Milligan, an astrophysicist at Northern Ireland’s Queen’s University Belfast.
Blue light wavelengths are comparatively shorter than red ones, so are easily scattered as they travel via Earth’s atmosphere.
Tonight’s total lunar eclipse will mark the second and last lunar eclipse of 2025, which will be visible across Africa, eastern Europe, and western Australia.
Meanwhile, several regions, including Norway and Spain will get a brief chance to see a partial eclipse, while America will miss out.
What time is the lunar eclipse in the United Kingdom?
- Moonrise & Totality begins: 19:30
- Peak: 19:33
- Totality ends: 21:55
What time is the lunar eclipse in Spain?
- Partial eclipse: 18:27 CEST
- Totality begins: 19:31
- Peak: 20:11
- Totality ends: 20:53
- Eclipse ends: 21:56
What time is the lunar eclipse in India?
- Penumbral phase begins: 20:58pm
- Partial eclipse begins: 21:57pm
- Peak: 23:42pm
- Totality ends: 01:26am
What time is the lunar eclipse in Pakistan?
- Penumbral phase begins: 20:28pm
- Partial eclipse begins: 21:26pm
- Totality begins: 22:30pm
- Peak: 23:11pm
- Totality ends: 23:53pm
- Eclipse ends: 01:55 am
What time is the lunar eclipse in Europe/Africa?
- Totality visible between: 19:30pm – 20:52pm