Nepal Gen Z protests over social media ban leave 19 dead

Protests in Nepal over a social media ban and corruption turned violent, leaving at least 19 dead and many injured.
Thousands of young people, on Monday, September 8 gathered near parliament in Kathmandu to oppose the ban on platform like Facebook, X and YouTube and to show their wider frustration with the government.
Demonstrators carried placards with slogans including "enough is enough" and "end to corruption."
Police responded with water cannons, batons and rubber bullets at young demonstrators who were calling themselves Generation Z.
As per Reuters, over 100 people including 28 police officers were injured and getting medical treatment while protestors were helping by taking the injured to hospitals on motorcycles.
Meanwhile, authorities in Kathmandu imposed a cerfew near the parliament building after protestors tried to enter the area.
Why Nepal banned social media?
Last week, authorities blocked 26 social media platforms in Nepal and since then, people have struggled to access these platforms.
The government said that the ban was put in place because social media platform did not register with authorities and were being misused through fake accounts to spread hate, fake news and fraud.
Notably, the Nepal's government further claimed that it isn't blocking social media permanently but only wants the platforms to follow all the Nepali laws and regulations.