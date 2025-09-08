Barron Trump’s new youngest crush sparks viral Instagram obsession

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump is well-known for his handsome appearance and stylish looks.
Recently, a 19-year-old Brazilian schoolgirl fan came into spotlight for her admiration for Barron.
Not only this, her admiration has grown so intense that it has turned into an obsession.
A girl was running a hugely popular Instagram fan account called BarroTrump which has over 457,000 followers.
As per multiple reports, she started the page out of admiration for him and wants to stay anonymous.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, a girl revealed, “I decided to create the account because I really like Barron, he was my first famous crush."
She added, "My biggest dream is to meet him. I don’t know what I would say to him specifically.”
The account which is very popular among MAGA supporters, shares updates and old photos of Barron Trump, as well as pictures of him with his family, including Donald and Melania Trump.
“I receive a lot of DMs from fans and people close to the Trump family,” she further claimed.
However, these claims of communication have not been verified yet.
The fan further expressed deep admiration for Melania, describing her as “elegant,” “strong and sophisticated woman."
On the other hand, Barron Trump recently made headlines for not showing up for his second year at NYU's Stern School as expected while the reason for his absence is unknown.