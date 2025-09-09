Nepal's PM K.P. Sharma Oli steps down after deadly anti-corruption protests

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has resigned after widespread deadly protests in the country.
According to Reuters, the Nepali PM’s aide on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, announced that Oli has stepped down from his position following anti-corruption protests that turned deadly after a social media ban.
Oli's aide Prakash Silwal told the outlet, “The PM has quit.”
As per Al Jazeera, the 73-year-old in a letter to the president informed him that he is resigning as prime minister with “effect from today,” adding that he is taking this step to allow the country to “take further steps towards a political solution and resolution of the problems.”
The violent clash between Gen Z protestors and police claimed 19 lives and injured more than 100 on Monday, after which three of Oli’s ministers resigned and the government lifted the social media ban.
During the widespread demonstrations, protesters defied the curfew, attacked the largest party, the Nepali Congress’s office, and stormed the residences of key politicians.
Oli earlier on Tuesday, before his shock resignation, called a meeting of all political parties in the country, saying, "We have to resort to peaceful dialogue to find solutions to any problem," noting that violence is against their national interest.
Furthermore, following the PM’s resignation, the Nepali army has started evacuating ministers from their residences via helicopters amid protestors’ attacks. Law enforcement has also taken over the security of the parliament building.