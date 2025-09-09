Cristiano Ronaldo set to make US comeback ahead of 2026 World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo's US fans are buzzing with excitement as the football icon is expected to visit the country soon.
Ronaldo is likely to return to the US after almost a decade to play a friendly match as the US men's team is negotiating with Portugal to hold a game ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
According to The Athletic, the US hopes to host Ronaldo and his Portuguese team at an “NFL-sized venue on the east coast," possibly during the international break in March 2026.
Ronaldo last played in the US in August 2014 when he appeared for Real Madrid against Manchester United and for Portugal against Ireland in friendly matches.
Reports revealed that USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino wants his team to play against international opponents to prepare for the World Cup
The US will automatically participate in the tournament next summer as a co-host.
It is pertinent to note that these matches will only happen if Portugal and Belgium qualify for the 2026 World Cup without going through a play-off.
In Portugal's first match of World Cup qualifiers against Armenia, CR7 scored two goals, bringing his total to 39 goals in World Cup qualifying games.
The Portugal will now face Hungary in a crucial match which is scheduled to take place today, on Tuesday, September 9.