With the new instalment of Only Murders in the Building now available on Hulu, fans quickly sparked discussions regarding the series' future.
Several fans are debating whether the show should continue or conclude with a satisfying ending.
However, others are in line to wait for the drama's much-awaited ending.
The first episode of this fifth season marks the start of what fans describe as its silliest and most enjoyable yet, despite a few unsettling changes.
Selena Gomez reprises her role as the disaffected millennial Mabel Mora, joined by her partners in crime: Charles, played by Steve Martin, and Oliver, portrayed by Martin Short. Together, they navigate life in the Arconia building.
This initial episode uses the classic documentary-style trope that the series often employs in later seasons. Here, Lester is interviewed as part of a film about New York City doormen.
The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building focused on the comedy and provided several big laughs, especially after Oliver visits a dry cleaning shop.
Another episode that has been streaming on Hulu takes the fans back to when Lester first began training and working at the Arconia, where he learned to take pride in his job.
A slight change with the previous season’s plot divided fans online as many believed the central idea of the new series failed to hold, while others eagerly awaited the new episodes to discover more drama.
As the previous seasons were wrapped up traditionally, with the infamous crime-mystery trio discovering another murder in the building.
Notably, the initial reviews of fans have pointed out some laborious moments within the episodes that previously would have felt more nimble and engaging.
In addition to the new twists and turns, Meryl Streep, who is reportedly dating Martin Short, reprised her role as Loretta Durkin in the hit Hulu series, received advice to stay away from comedy.
As of now, for the makers of Only Murders in the Building, it is too early to respond to these reviews, as the remaining seven episodes are set to be released weekly on Tuesdays on Hulu.
It is important to note that the Only Murders in the Building initially premiered in August 2021, with its following three seasons launching in 2022, 2023, and 2024.