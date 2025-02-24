Selena Gomez pokes fun at Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards  

Selena Gomez took a humorous dig at Martin Short and Steve Martin during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in California.
The Rare Beauty founder has accepted an unexpected accolade for her newly released drama series Only Murders in the Building on Sunday, February 23, at the star-studded event.
Gomez took the stage without her co-stars, Short and Martin, as they did not attend the awards show.
The singer-turned-actress received the prestigious award in utter shock, as she was not expecting it to come towards her.
Meanwhile, accepting the aacolade, she said, "We never win. This is so weird!"
Before poking fun at her fellow actors, the Emilia Pérez starlet stated, "But I just, I don't know what to say, Thank you to Marty and Steve for well they raised me. But I genuinely am just so grateful to everybody."
"Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care," the renowned songstress sarcastically added.
Selena Gomez's iconic drama series Only Murders in the Building won the accolade under the category of Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The comedy-drama series premiered on Hulu in August 2024.