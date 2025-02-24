Entertainment

Selena Gomez pokes fun at 'Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards

The 'Emilia Pérez' star shockingly accepted the prestigious accolade at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 24, 2025

Selena Gomez pokes fun at Only Murders in the Building' cast at SAG Awards  

Selena Gomez took a humorous dig at Martin Short and Steve Martin during the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in California.

The Rare Beauty founder has accepted an unexpected accolade for her newly released drama series Only Murders in the Building on Sunday, February 23, at the star-studded event.

Gomez took the stage without her co-stars, Short and Martin, as they did not attend the awards show.

The singer-turned-actress received the prestigious award in utter shock, as she was not expecting it to come towards her.

Meanwhile, accepting the aacolade, she said, "We never win. This is so weird!"

Before poking fun at her fellow actors, the Emilia Pérez starlet stated, "But I just, I don't know what to say, Thank you to Marty and Steve for well they raised me. But I genuinely am just so grateful to everybody." 

"Marty and Steve aren't here because, you know, they don't really care," the renowned songstress sarcastically added.

Selena Gomez's iconic drama series Only Murders in the Building won the accolade under the category of Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

The comedy-drama series premiered on Hulu in August 2024. 

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday

Duchess Sophie plans ‘jokey gift’ for Prince Edward’s milestone birthday
Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia

Cassowary: Meet most feared dagger-clawed creature of Australia
Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Here are few micro-habits to make your life much healthier and happier

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards

Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Millie Bobby Brown, Ariana Grande, Nicola Coughlan bring glamour to SAG Awards
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña grace SAG Awards stage without Karla Sofia Gascón
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña grace SAG Awards stage without Karla Sofia Gascón
Jane Fonda receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards 2025
Jane Fonda receives Lifetime Achievement Award at SAG Awards 2025
SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, ‘Conclave’ take top honors
SAG Awards 2025: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, ‘Conclave’ take top honors
Timothée Chalamet playfully presents 'A Complete Unknown' at 2025 SAG Awards
Timothée Chalamet playfully presents 'A Complete Unknown' at 2025 SAG Awards
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Rihanna promises ‘high standards’ for 9th album: ‘No mediocrity’
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Justin Bieber spends night out ‘smoking’ amid Hailey Bieber split rumors
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s new love life update
Demi Moore shares exclusive dressing room clip before Spirit Awards 2025
Demi Moore shares exclusive dressing room clip before Spirit Awards 2025
Shakira enjoys Barranquilla festival with kids after postponing another show
Shakira enjoys Barranquilla festival with kids after postponing another show
Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Emma Stone gets shout-out from Jesse Eisenberg at Independent Spirit Awards
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split
Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking claims about him after split