Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date

Only Murders in the Building fans can finally mark their calendars as Hulu has set the release for its most awaited season 5.
Taking to official Instagram account of the series on Wednesday, July 23, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced the date of the new season of mystery show in which they star as Mabel Mora, Charles-Haden Savage and Oliver Putnam, respectively.
The short announcement video featured the trio in which they could be seen cracking each other up while share the date.
However, in the second take Shorts finally delivered the news of the premiere date, revealing, “Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premieres September 9. See you, then.”
“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia,” the logline of season 5 reads.
It further added, “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”
In addition to Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the Only Murders in the Building season 5 will also stars Michael Cyril Creighton.