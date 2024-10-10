Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce made cameo in Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building?'

Eagle-eyed fans caught Taylor Swift in Tuesday's episode of Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Selena Gomez has seemingly paid a subtle nod to her close pal Taylor Swift and her beloved boyfriend Travis Kelce, in the Tuesday’s episode of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The clever homage was not obvious at all, but still some eagle-eyed fans managed to catch the reference.

In one of the scenes, Gomez was seen sitting on the couch surrounded by dolls, alongside co-star Martin Short, in Melissa McCarthy's character's home.

The shot featured a life-size doll, present right next to Gomez, bearing a striking resemblance to Swift, sporting blonde hair and a red lip.

However, what made the nod even more obvious was the number on the doll’s jersey, which was the Kelce's number, 87.

After the episode aired, a user took to TikTok to share a clip of the blink-and-you-miss-it moment, and the Swifties flooded the comment section with excitement.

One user said that they “completely missed” the nod, while another noted “clocked it immediately.”

Previously, Selena Gomez joked that Taylor Swift was “too busy” for a cameo on the Hulu series, adding that the singer called her “every day” asking for a guest role.

Gomez also said that she’d “love[d] the idea” of Swift simply appearing in the background of a scene and seemingly the Who Says singer has got that.

