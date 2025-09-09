Selena Gomez hints at twists and new cast shakeups in 'Only Murders' season 5  

Selena Gomez recently shared insights about her upcoming Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, and its new season.
In a joint interview with E! Magazine, the infamous trio—Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin—discussed what fans can expect in the forthcoming instalment of the show.
For those unaware, since the series premiered on Hulu in 2020, Selena has played the character Mabel Mora, while Steve portrays Charles-Haden Savage, and Martin plays Oliver Putnam.
During the discussion about new twists and turns in the upcoming season, Martin humorously poked fun at Steve, who is reportedly dating his Only Murders' fellow actress, Meryl Streep, which he firmly denied.
Short remarked, "When you get involved with someone and it's early in a relationship, you're constantly discovering new things about them."
He continued, "(Oliver) has a whirlwind romantic relationship with Meryl − oops, I mean, Loretta," before adding, "And then you're trying to sort out, who is this person I married?"
Additionally, the Ice Cream crooner, who is seemingly set to tie the knot with her fiancée, Benny Blanco, in September this year, noted that she has learned a lot from her role as Mabel.
"I really hope that I can just keep evolving Mabel as I get older, because I want to do this for a long time," Selena noted.
Despite revealing some exciting plot developments for season five of Only Murders in the Building, the three stars shared their unshakeable bond that has evolved ever since they began filming season 1.
"We've just gotten used to each other a little bit more; we can deal with each other better," Selena added.
Short chimed in, "Steve and I, obviously, we're close friends when we started. We didn't know Selena. We are all very, very close friends now."
However, neither Selena Gomez nor Martin Short, who is also a cocreator of the series, has confirmed whether there will be another season following the fifth or if this upcoming season will be the final one.
It is significant to note that the mystery-comedy series first debuted on Hulu on August 31, 2021.
The second, third, and fourth seasons were released in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.
Notably, the fifth instalment of the series is set to launch on September 9, 2025, with the first three episodes available on that day.
While, the remaining ten episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Hulu.
In addition to Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, other renowned A-listers, including Michael Cyril Creighton, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Meryl Streep, will reprise their respective characters in the new show.