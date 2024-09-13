Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short promote ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short shared their hilarious experiences working on the set while promoting Only Murders In The Building.
The Rare Beauty founder and her older costars also trolled each other during their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote season 4 of their hit crime comedy series.
Selena said before taking a dig on Steve and Martin, “I have so much fun working with these guys,” adding, “I love when the director tells Steve and Marty what to do because then I have to repeat it to them about 20 percent louder.”
Later on Steve takes his revenge on the Emilia Perez starlet saying, “I have learned a lot about tech from Selena. For example, before I met Selena, I didn't realize, I thought a selfie was something you did in private.”
On the other hand, the 74-year old actor decided to take a subtle dig at Jimmy instead of his co-stars, saying he only appeared on the show because another famous host Stephen Colbert became “a little pickier.”
For the unversed, Only Murders in the Building is officially set to be renewed for season 5.