Entertainment

Selena Gomez drops exclusive BTS of new 'Only Murders in the Building' season

The fifth installment of 'Only Murders in the Building' is set to release in October this year

  by Web Desk
  • |

Selena Gomez has given an exclusive sneak peek into the fifth season of her iconic drama series, Only Murders in the Building.

The upcoming mystery-drama, which has earned global recognition after winning Outstanding Performance Cast in a Comedy Series category during SAG awards this year, is set to release its fifth installment in October 2025. 

Gomez took to her Instagram handle on Friday, May 30th, to share the never-before-seen behind-the-scenes from the new season of her classic show.

The singer-turned-actress kicked off her post with a photo of her fancy pillow with a powerful message scribbled on it, "WELL, WELL, WELL, IF IT ISN'T THE CONSEQUENCES OF MY ACTION."

In the second slide, the Calm Down crooner was laughing alongside her co-star, Martin Short, while preparing for their next shot.

The other frame showed Steve Martin and Martin Short sitting on a chair, beaming as they candidly posed for the picture.  

"I love my @onlymurdershulu family.. my home. I can’t keep a straight face for nothing," the Oscar-nominated musician stated in the caption. 

This update of the Rare Beauty founder comes after she revealed that Meryl Streep will be returning for the fifth season of the murder mystery series.  

Streep's character, Loretta Durkin, married Martin Short's character, Oliver Putnam, at the end of season four. 

When did the Only Murders in the Building premiere on Hulu? 

The Only Murders in the Building debuted in August 2021, and the second and third seasons premiered in 2023.

The third and fourth were released on August 27th, 2024, on Hulu while there is no official release date for October 2025.  

