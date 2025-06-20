Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game

The 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 slated to be released on Hulu this year

Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game 

Selena Gomez promoted her upcoming installment of the iconic TV series Only Murders in the Building during The Match Game.

The singer-turned-actress reunited with the entire cast and crew of the show on Thursday, June 19, ahead of the release of the new series.

Shortly after her surprise appearance in The Match Game, Gomez also released a few snapshots on her official Instagram handle alongside the cast of Only Murders in the Building.

The Emilia Pérez starlet began her post with a stunning selfie with her co-star, Cara Delevingne, who also appeared in the show, holding The Match Game's placards.

Gomez scribbled a cheeky caption for her post, "I realized I didn’t post Marty lol HOWEVER thank you for having all of us on MATCH GAME on abc."

Martin Short to host The Match Game? 

Match Game announced its return after 2021 with a new host and star-studded guest list earlier this week.

Martin Short, who also starred in the TV series, was shortlisted to host the program.

He replaced Alec Baldwin, who hosted the game show from 2016 to 2021.

According to multiple media reports, the Match Game will premiere on July 24 on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building wraps up the filming of the show: 

The Only Murders in the Building, which debuted in 2021 on Hulu, recently announced on its X account that season 5 wrapped production.

In the viral footage, the entire cast of the show proclaims, "That's a wrap on season 5 of Only Murders in the Building."

The new season will be available to stream on Hulu this year.  

