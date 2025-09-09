Selena Gomez announces release of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5

Selena Gomez has announced the release of Only Murders in the Building season 5.
The most-awaited show stars Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena as Mabel Mora and Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage.
On Tuesday, September 9, the Disney alum shared the delightful news via Instagram.
She posted pictures from the set, featuring co-stars Steve and Martin.
Selena captioned the post, “Season 5 of @onlymurdershulu is now streaming on @hulu and we can't wait for you to watch.”
The first frame featured the Rare Beauty founder walking alongside Steve and Martin outside the Arconia building.
In another photo, she can be seen getting ready with her hair tied in curls.
A fan commented, “Cannot wait to watch this new season I have been waiting for it this entire year.”
Another expressed excitement, “Omg my favorite trio is finally back.”
“Selena I’m gonna binge watch this season tonight. I have been supporting you since your Disney days,” a third fan showed support.
In the last season of Only Murders in the Building, the trio discovered the body of Lester, the longtime and beloved Arconia doorman.
The season five will follow the journey of Oliver, Mabel and Charles-Haden to find clues in order to solve the murders case.