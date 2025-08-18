Martin Short lauds ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-star Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin have made Only Murders in the Building shooting memorable for Martin Short.
The 75-year-old entertainer has opened up about starring in the hit Hulu series for the last four seasons alongside Selena and Steve.
During a chat with Variety, he said, “It is a very loose set, and one of the reasons is because Steve [Martin] and Selena [Gomez] and I all work the exact same way, screwing around, getting the crew to laugh. Everyone is laughing, and… action!”
Martin added, “Oh a, screw up, laughing. That kind of joie de vivre is what permeates the set, and I think that is translates a little bit to the camera as well. I think everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”
The trio is set to “uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia” in the upcoming series.
In addition to Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, the hit Hulu show will also star Michael Cyril Creighton.
Notably, the Only Murders in the Building season five is set to premiere on September 9, 2025.