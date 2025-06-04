Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares 'Only Murders' sneak peek after richest women nod

The 'Calm Down' hitmaker released never-seen-before glimpses from her upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Selena Gomez dropped exclusive glimpses into her upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building after achieving a major career milestone.

The Calm Down hitmaker turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 4th, to release a few lighthearted moments from the set of her fifth season of the iconic TV series. 

She penned a heartwarming caption for her while expressing gratitude for her Only Murders in the Building family, writing, "Another day at work! I’m so happy and deeply honored every day for those who come to our @onlymurdershulu family. (please watch the video lol." 

The singer-turned-actress kicked off her post with a behind-the-scene video alongside her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short showing the funny bond with her senior actors.

In the humorous footage, the 79-year-old American comedian was seen hilariously holding his knee, while Martin was commenting on his Oscar-winning acting.

This is not the first time Gomez has shared exclusive moments from her filming session, as she previously shared the exclusive moments since she began shooting the fifth season of the show in March this year.

The Only Murders in the Building, which debuted in 2021 on Hulu, is set to launch in 2025. 

Selena Gomez tops Forbes' richest self-made women:  

This update comes after Selena Gomez recently topped the annual list of Forbes' richest self-made women among 100 celebrities.  

Forbes released its annual list of the country's wealthiest women on June 3rd, Tuesday.   

