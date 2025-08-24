Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Kursk nuclear plant

A fire has been put out at a nuclear power plant in Russia's western Kursk region and air defences have shot down a Ukrainian drone, Russian officials have said.
The drone detonated when it fell and damaged a transformer, but radiation levels were normal and there were no casualties, a post from the plant's account on messaging app Telegram said.
It comes as Ukraine is celebrating its independence day on Sunday, which marks the country's declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly called on both Russia and Ukraine to show maximum restraint around nuclear facilities in the war.
Ukraine has not commented on the Russian accusation regarding the nuclear site in Kursk, a region where Ukrainian troops briefly invaded in an unexpected military counteroffensive against the Russians last year.
The UK government has announced that Ukrainian flags will appear above Downing Street on Sunday in recognition of the anniversary.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said Britain is "ramping up" its support for Ukraine "on this special day for the freedom and democracy of the Ukrainian people".
The Ministry of Defence has announced that British military experts will continue to train Ukrainian soldiers until at least the end of 2026, with an extension to Operation Interflex.
Operation Interflex is the codename given to the UK Armed Forces' training programme, which has been created to develop and prepare Ukrainian recruits to fight their country's Russian invaders.