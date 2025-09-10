Ben Affleck makes suspenseful comeback with pal Matt Damon in 'The Rip' 

Longtime close pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up for a new intense film, The Rip.
After appearing together in the 2023 movie Air, the powerful Massachusetts-born actors are now returning with an upcoming film.
On Wednesday, September 10, Netflix dropped the suspenseful trailer for the forthcoming project on its official YouTube channel, featuring Damon and Affleck.
In the new movie, the two actors will play the characters of Miami police officers, who later discover millions in cash at a stash house.
According to the synopsis of the film, "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."
The BFF's duo, who have worked together in several projects as actors, have taken a new role as producers in The Rip.
This movie marked Affleck's second biggest project since he declared officially single from his tumultuous marriage to ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, earlier this year.
For those unaware, Affleck and Lopez initially parted ways in August 2024, and were involved in a messy legal battle.
Before the crime-thriller film, the Batman star featured in The Accountant 2, which debuted in theatres on April 25 this year.
In addition to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the drama-mystery film also starred popular A-listers, including Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.
To note, The Rip will premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026.