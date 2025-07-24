Jennifer Lopez reveals ‘sweet’ first birthday plans after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has revealed exciting first birthday plans after parting ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
The former couple tied the knot in July 2022 and filed for divorce two years later.
On Wednesday, July 23, JLo announced a “sweet treat” and “50 VIP tickets” for fans on her 56th birthday.
The pop icon took to Instagram to share that La La Land King Cafe has released a “JLo Birthday Cake Latte” especially for her big day.
Jennifer penned, “How sweet is this!!! @LaLaLandKindCafe has a JLo Birthday Cake Latte that they created just for my birthday. I had so much fun making it! Starting tomorrow, July 24, head to any La La Land café and enjoy a sweet birthday treat with love from me and La La Land @francois.”
She shared another surprise, “While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to win VIP tickets to my UP ALL NIGHT Live In Las Vegas show. La La Land is giving away 50 VIP tickets to my Up All Night Show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 25 winners will be chosen at random to receive 2 VIP tickets each valid for select tour dates this December and January.”
The winners for her Up All Night concert at The Colosseum will be notified via email on August 1, 2025.
It is pertinent to note this marks Jennifer’s first birthday after finalizing divorce with Ben Affeck.