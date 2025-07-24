Jennifer Lopez reveals ‘sweet’ first birthday plans after Ben Affleck divorce


Jennifer Lopez has revealed exciting first birthday plans after parting ways with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The former couple tied the knot in July 2022 and filed for divorce two years later.

On Wednesday, July 23, JLo announced a “sweet treat” and “50 VIP tickets” for fans on her 56th birthday.

The pop icon took to Instagram to share that La La Land King Cafe has released a “JLo Birthday Cake Latte” especially for her big day.

Jennifer penned, “How sweet is this!!! @LaLaLandKindCafe has a JLo Birthday Cake Latte that they created just for my birthday. I had so much fun making it! Starting tomorrow, July 24, head to any La La Land café and enjoy a sweet birthday treat with love from me and La La Land @francois.”

She shared another surprise, “While you’re there, don’t miss the chance to win VIP tickets to my UP ALL NIGHT Live In Las Vegas show. La La Land is giving away 50 VIP tickets to my Up All Night Show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 25 winners will be chosen at random to receive 2 VIP tickets each valid for select tour dates this December and January.”

The winners for her Up All Night concert at The Colosseum will be notified via email on August 1, 2025.

It is pertinent to note this marks Jennifer’s first birthday after finalizing divorce with Ben Affeck.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine
The 'Friends' alum died in October 2023 with high concentration of ketamine in his blood

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style
The Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the 'Peaches' singer

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital
Rene Kirby had lost his ability to talk for few years after his larynx had been removed as part of throat cancer treatment

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues
'Lover' crooner's figures launched in 13 cities across four continents

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe
Sacha Baron Cohen has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups

Johnny Depp eyes serious romance with Angelina Jolie amid secret meetups
'The Tourists' co-star sizzling chemistry is reportedly relaunching the spark

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date

Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 release date
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced the date of the new season of the mystery show

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'

Jessica Simpson gets candid about divorce in emotional new track ‘Fade'
In 'Fade', Jessica Simpson hinted at 'empty promises' her husband made before their relationship ended